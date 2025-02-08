Pink in the City presents $317,000 to MUHC Foundation for breast cancer care

Love, compassion and action at work, says Pink president Denise Vourtzoumis

A check for $317,000 was presented recently by officials with Pink in the City to the MUHC Foundation, representing funds raised by Pink last year for holistic care provided to breast cancer cancer patients at the Montreal-based teaching hospital.

Denise Vourtzoumis, president of Pink in the City, took to the podium with heartfelt emotion.

‘A shared purpose’

“This achievement is a testament to what happens when a community comes together with a shared purpose,” she said. “Pink in the City was founded on the belief that love, compassion and action can make a tangible difference in the lives of breast cancer patients. I salute every survivor in the room, you are the reason we are here.”

Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, founder of the Breast Clinic Wellness Program at the MUHC, expressed his gratitude for the vital support that Pink in the City provides.

“This program was created to address the emotional, physical, and psychological well-being of breast cancer patients,” he said. “Thanks to Pink in the City, the MUHC Foundation and their incredible donors, we can continue to offer holistic care that truly meets the needs of our patients.”

Unwavering commitment

“Together, we are creating a future where every woman facing breast cancer feels supported and cared for,” said Marie-Hélène Laramée, president and CEO of the MUHC Foundation. “Pink in the City’s unwavering commitment to this cause inspires us all to dream bigger and strive harder to ensure no more women face a future where breast cancer takes a life.”

Pink in the City has become synonymous with breast cancer care at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). Since 2014, they have championed the MUHC’s Breast Clinic Wellness Program through the MUHC Foundation and events like Raise Craze and their annual gala.

$1.5 million raised to date

From breast cancer survivors to passionate high school students, Pink in the City never fails to unite their community in the fight against breast cancer. Pink in the City’s 2024 donation to the MUHC brought their total contributions to over $1.5 million.

The funds raised were the result of tireless efforts, which included an inspiring Pink in the Rink campaign last year led by the Concordia University Women’s Hockey Team.

“Pink in the Rink is so much more than a hockey game,” said Julie Chu, coach for the team. “For us, it’s about standing in solidarity with those affected by cancer and showing that even the smallest efforts can create ripples of change. We’re proud to contribute to such an important cause.”

SWLSB’s ‘Raise Craze’

One of the highlights of the year is always Raise Craze, a much-loved event where people shave or dye their hair pink in support of the cause. Students from the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board raised an incredible $50,000, showing how young people are getting involved in philanthropy.

The Beat 92.5’s co-hosts Lee Haberkorn and Mark Bergman shaved their heads, while Claudia Marques and Kim Kieran dyed their hair pink during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raising $98K for Raise Craze, which included a generous matching donation from La Vie en Rose.