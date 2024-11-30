Update: Overnight accident leaves damaged Mercedes sprawled in middle of Notre Dame Blvd.

Accident investigators with the Laval Police on Saturday morning were trying to piece together the circumstances of a serious car accident overnight when the driver of a Mercedes SUV lost control while apparently travelling at high speed along Notre Dame Blvd. near 101st Ave. in Chomedey.

The accident, which left the Mercedes in the middle of Notre Dame toppled on its side, also left behind a field of debris, the result of striking several parked cars at high speed.

According to a resident who was on the scene several hours later, part of Notre Dame was closed Saturday morning and afternoon as investigators analyzed the situation before filing an accident report.

“One car was hit so badly that it was moved from its parking spot on the street and was shoved into the parking driveway of a private house,” said the resident.

The Laval News contacted the Laval Police for additional information. By Saturday evening, they provided the following account.

Around 2:15 am Saturday, according to the LPD, a luxury SUV with three people aboard was rolling westward on Notre Dame.

A little past 100th avenue, the driver lost control and collided with a parked vehicle.

This vehicle in turn was pushed by the force of the collision into a second parked vehicle.

In spite of this, the driver of the SUV continued along Notre Dame, but soon hit yet another parked vehicle, after which the SUV flipped onto its side and stopped.

According to the police report, a female passenger in the back seat of the SUV had to be taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, although they were not life-threatening.

The driver, a 22-year-old male, was placed under arrest for being impaired while at the wheel.

As well, according to the LPD, he was driving despite the fact his driver’s license was suspended.