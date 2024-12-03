Laval firefighters retrieve corpse from Rivière des Prairies near Hydro-Québec power dam

Hydro-Québec’s power production facility on the Rivière-des-Prairies just south of Laval. (Photo: Courtesy Hydro-Québec)

The Laval Police have confirmed that firefighters on Monday managed to recover the remains of a deceased person found in the waters of the Rivière des Prairies a short distance from Hydro-Québec’s electric power station on the southern edge of Duvernay in Laval.

According to a Hydro-Québec spokesperson contacted by TVA Nouvelles, the unidentified remains might have originated upstream, but were prevented from going any further after reaching the power dam.

According to TVA Nouvelles, Hydro-Québec temporarily shut down power production at the station Monday evening while major crimes investigators from the Laval Police were on the scene.