Nick Suzuki and Asista score a hat trick for Service Dog Program

Habs team captain throws his support behind Laval-based mental health initiative

As many dedicated fans of the Montreal Canadiens know well, Nick Suzuki has long been recognized for his leadership – both on and off the ice.

With that in mind, the Habs captain, along with the Asista Foundation, proudly began a third year of collaboration recently as partners in the Hero Within All of Us campaign.

Located along the eastbound Autoroute 440 service road in Chomedey, the Laval-based foundation promotes its work by highlighting community heroes, while also raising crucial funds for Asista’s Facility Service Dog Program.

No, that’s not the chairman of the Asista Foundation board seated with Habs captain Nick Suzuki, even if he seems to be calling the meeting to order. (Photo: Courtesy of Asista Foundation)

A native of London, Ontario, Nick has been a proud ambassador of the Asista Foundation since 2022, actively supporting the foundation’s mission to provide life-changing service dogs to individuals and organizations in need.

Overcoming challenges

Through his professional experience, Nick has been able to witness the various hurdles faced by people impacted by mental health challenges. He feels confident that his contributions to Asista will raise awareness, promote the cause to the public and have a meaningful impact in the community.

The A Hero Within All of Us campaign highlights the influence and power everyone has to positively change lives through concrete actions and positive support.

Collaborative partners like Nick also support the current fundraising activities of the Asista Foundation and join their voices to raise public awareness of the importance of the foundation’s mission.

With Nick Suzuki leading the cause as a dedicated ambassador, the foundation is expanding its reach.

Helping to transform lives

Founded in 2011, the Asista Foundation has been transforming lives through a dual mission. It consists of giving a second chance to dogs emerging out of challenging situations, then training them as service animals for individuals facing challenges and organizations who support those with mental health needs.

With 104 service dogs currently in action, Asista serves communities across Quebec and Ontario, providing essential support thanks to the dedication of its volunteers, donors and partners. Continuing the success of previous years, the Asista Foundation is firmly grounded and remains committed to fulfilling its mission.

‘I’m incredibly proud to support such an important cause,’ says Habs team captain Nick Suzuki

With Nick Suzuki leading the cause as a dedicated ambassador, the foundation is expanding its reach and impact even further with a mobile version of its Facility Service Dog Program.

Nick’s valuable assistance

“We’re thrilled with how far we’ve come in just a few years,” says the Asista Foundation’s vice-president for public affairs John Agionicolaitis. “Nick’s unwavering support has been instrumental in helping us reach more people in need and bringing new life to the conversation about our work and mental health.”

According to the foundation, the second annual Nick Suzuki Heroes Golf Tournament, held in August last year, was a tremendous success, bringing together athletes, supporters and community leaders, while raising $120,500 for the Facility Service Dog Program.

The 2025 version of the tournament, scheduled for August 21, aims to set new fundraising records with all proceeds from the flagship event and the Hero Within All of Us campaign supporting the Facility Service Dog Program.

Making an impact

“I’m incredibly proud to support such an important cause,” says Suzuki. “Through various initiatives, like the Hero Within All of Us campaign and our annual golf tournament, I’m excited to continue making a meaningful impact in the lives of those who need it most.”

As the campaign grows, the Asista Foundation remains dedicated to rescuing more dogs, training them for service, and providing essential support to individuals and establishments supporting those who are struggling with mental health challenges.

The Asista Foundation invites individuals, businesses and communities to get involved by donating, volunteering or spreading the word. Every contribution – big or small – leads to a world where mental health resources and compassionate support are accessible to all.