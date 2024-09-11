MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier always present for her community

Donation of school bags to primary schools in Chomedey to promote integration, academic success and fight against children’s poverty

(NEWSFIRST) – In this back-to-school period, it is essential that all children in Chomedey schools have the necessary resources for their success and academic development.

Like last year, Chomedey’s representative, Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, worked with the Néz pour vivre Foundation to provide school bags to students in need.

Francine Laplante from the Néz pour vivre Foundation launched the project “The Star Godmother” to help students in difficulty through various actions.

Sona Lakhoyan Olivier generously contributed to the progress of this cause by allowing seven schools in Chomedey to receive a total of 200 bags, valued at $10,000, which will be given to children in need.