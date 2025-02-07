Mayor Boyer confirms he’s in for another term – despite health problem

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer says he’ll be seeking a second term in the November 2 municipal elections, in spite of the fact he’s facing a health issue which is impacting the quality of his life.

Boyer, who became Laval’s youngest elected mayor in 2021 at the age of 33, made the announcement last week.

Spinal cord arthritis

The 37-year-old told journalists with several media that he was diagnosed more than a decade ago with ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis that affects the spinal cord.

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer (seen here during the January 14 city council meeting) says his name will be on the ballot in the November 2 municipal elections for a second term, in spite of a health problem. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The condition can make it difficult to stand or walk for long periods. It is characterized by long-term inflammation of the joints of the spine, typically where the spine joins the pelvis.

He said wanted to go public about it in case anyone began to notice the symptoms. According to Boyer, it took two years for him to obtain a diagnosis for a disease he said he will have for the rest of his life.

Campaigning started

In interviews with journalists since making the announcement, Boyer suggested that some of the issues he wants to put forward in a second term as mayor would include building another major hospital in Laval, as well as expanding higher education, and providing more assistance to the homeless.

He also expressed a desire to continue initiatives for better economic development, more housing, stronger public security, and more access in Laval to arts and culture. In addition, he said he wanted to take measures to improve overall efficiency in government.