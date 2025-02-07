Winter was put on pause for city’s three-day ‘Laval en Blanc’

Families enjoyed a respite from the weather at the Centre de la Nature

The Rubino family from Laval’s Duvernay district were among the thousands of moms, dads and children who converged on the Centre de la Nature on the weekend of January 24-25-26 for the city’s Laval en Blanc winter carnival.

As it turned out, Sunday, the final day, was also the best, with bright sun and a moderate coolness just on the edge of warmth under the gentle mid-day sunlight.

The Rubino family from Laval’s Duvernay district enjoyed a mid-winter day in the sun at the Centre de la Nature during the city’s Laval en Blanc festival. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“We try to get to different events throughout the year,” said the family’s father, adding that they find it pleasant and convenient to have access so close to home to a large green space like the Centre de la Nature, where they can get out and enjoy the fresh air while also getting some exercise.

Nothing hits the spot on a cold January weekend at the Centre de la Nature like maple taffy on snow. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Fun for everyone

There was snow sledding, ice skating, zip line riding, fireworks, obstacle course racing, snow sculpting, even some musical performances to be enjoyed by kids and their families in warmth inside a pavilion.

The Zip Line proved to be a popular with kids as ever during this year’s Laval en Blanc. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

For some, the idea of having fun outdoors during the winter, in temperatures hovering around zero degrees Celsius, is a novel concept and a discovery in itself – although it’s the very reason Laval en Blanc is organized each year by the City of Laval.