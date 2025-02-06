Laval unveils action plan for juvenile delinquency and urban violence

During the January 14 Laval city council meeting, officials with the city announced the release of the new Action Plan for Security and Collective Well-Being for the years 2024-2026. It was developed in partnership with a number of institutions and community groups in the region.

The plan is a more detailed version of a strategic plan for security and well-being, which was adopted by city council last June. The plan provides a framework for the City of Laval to be able to take means to deal with juvenile delinquency and violence among youths aged between 12 and 35 years.

“This action plan is the end-result of a collective and coordinated effort, denoting the City of Laval’s and its partners’ willingness to act on the issues involving juvenile delinquency and security,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

(Photo: Courtesy of City of Laval)

A collective effort

“By uniting our strengths while working together, we will be able to achieve concrete results that will make a significant impact in matters of prevention. I am proud of this action plan, which aims to make our neighborhoods safer, while allowing us to invest in the future of our youths and their families.”

The project, developed through the co-leadership of the City of Laval’s culture, leisure, sports and social development service and the Laval Police Dept. (SPL), outlines measures to be implemented by the city and its partners.

According to the city, the measures were developed following multiple meetings and workshops held with program partners in the community. The city relied on the partners’ expertise in working with youths over many years to identify what actions might be necessary to accomplish goals.

Measures to be taken

In all, 45 measures are decreed in the new plan, taking into account emerging issues. They include:

Acting preventively, by advising youths and their families beforehand on issues linked to cyberspace, like online harassment and intimidation.

Providing support for programs and initiatives working towards reducing polarization and radicalization.

Providing youths with opportunities to learn more about themselves through cultural and artistic workshops in things like hip-hop music, as well as literary projects.

In addition to investments by the City of Laval, the Quebec Ministry of Public Security invested $4.6 million in the plan. As well, the federal government and the government of Quebec also provided financial support through a mutual program whose purpose is to help build more secure communities.