Major heat wave to impact Laval and Montreal over the coming week

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning that a heat wave affecting Laval and Montreal for close to a week could bring temperatures as high as 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the federal weather service, a warm air mass will start to affect southern Quebec beginning on Monday.

Maximum temperatures between 30 and 36 C are expected, followed by overnight lows above 20 C.

Humidex values are expected to exceed 40 C in the afternoon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat and humidity should begin to ease on Friday, says the weather agency.

Environment Canada is advising all those in the affected areas to watch out for heat-related impacts, such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

And remember to drink plenty of water.