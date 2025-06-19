Longueuil Police seek help from possible voyeurism victims in Laval

Sean Guilbeault. (Photo: Courtesy of Longueuil Police)

The Longueuil Police are circulating a photo of a suspect accused of acts of sexual voyeurism committed in various areas of Montreal, including Laval, in the hopes that victims may come forward with new evidence to add to the case against him.

34-year-old Sean Guilbeault was placed under arrest on June 6 by the Longueuil Police following complaints he committed voyeurist acts at commercial establishments in Brossard.

In a statement, the Longueuil Police say Guilbeault is accused of taking or trying to take photos of women while they were using public washrooms.

Guilbeault, who was released conditionally on June 10 pending trial procedures, is also facing charges of breach of conditions related to other voyeurism allegations dating from April.

The police believe there could be other victims in the Montreal area, including some in Laval, and are urging anyone who recognizes Guilbeault to come forward to provide information confidentially.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 450 463 7211.