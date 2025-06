(Photo: Courtesy of Association des Pompiers de Laval)

The Laval Fire Dept. is investigating the cause of a fire that inflicted serious damages on a two-unit dwelling on Principale St. in the City of Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée sector on the morning of Thursday June 12.

Thirty firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call around 10:30 am to the scene of the blaze near the corner of Hôtel-de-Ville Blvd.

The fire investigators initially believe the cause was either careless disposal of a cigarette or other smoking item, or an electrical malfunction.