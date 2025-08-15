Laval unveils major public safety overhaul

More police presence on the ground and optimization of investigations

On July 10, the City of Laval and the Laval Police Service (SPL) announced a significant new approach to public safety aimed at strengthening security for all residents.

Ms. Josée Bédard, Assistant Director General — Public Security and Community Services, Mr. Pierre Brochet, Director of the Laval Police Service, Mr. Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval and Ms. Sandra Desmeules, member of the Executive Committee and responsible for public safety issues. (Photo: Jany Tremblay)

The new plan includes a greater police presence on the ground, a new intelligence-led policing model, and the use of modern technology to improve efficiency and crime resolution. These measures are supported by the recent opening of the new Western Headquarters and Gendarmerie (PGO) on June 17.

A modernized approach to policing

This new strategy is built on several key pillars: More Police on Patrol: A new collective agreement with the police officers’ brotherhood will allow for a more strategic deployment of resources.

This includes adding specialized officers to combat urban violence and a 34% increase in hours dedicated to road safety.

A New Cadets Program: For the first time in Laval, cadets will be introduced to help with traffic management, freeing up police officers for more urgent duties and improving community relations. Focus on Investigations: The transfer of administrative tasks to civilian staff is expected to recover approximately 20,000 additional investigative hours, allowing detectives to focus on solving crimes.

“The measures we are announcing today, combined with the operational capabilities of our new Western Mounted Police station, are concrete evidence of our commitment to better combat and prevent crimes,” said Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval. “We invest in modern tools and in strengthening our teams so that security is not just a concept, but a reality experienced on a daily basis by everyone in our region.”

Technology and innovation

The new Police western headquarters is a hub for technological innovation, housing the Smart Centre for Integrated Management in Public Safety. This center includes the Smart Operational Monitoring Centre (IOC), which collects and analyzes public safety data in real time.

This allows frontline workers to make faster and more informed decisions, improving the speed and quality of police interventions. In an effort to deter property crimes, such as car theft and extortion, the city is also exploring a pilot project to regulate camera surveillance. This initiative would help monitor specific criminal phenomena and act as a deterrent while protecting the privacy of citizens.

Community partnerships

Beyond police-led initiatives, the city is also focusing on prevention and social intervention through its 2024-2026 Security and Collective Well-Being Action Plan. This plan, developed with community and institutional partners, targets young people aged 12 to 35 to combat juvenile delinquency and urban violence.

Programs like “De la Rue O Ring” and “Being a young person in Chomedey” aim to reduce radicalization and create safer living environments for everyone.

“Thanks to this long-term approach, the SPL is optimizing its operational efficiency, in particular through a more strategic redeployment of police resources and local interventions with the Laval population,” said Pierre Brochet, Chief of the Laval Police Service.

“Our police service is thus reiterating a clear desire to act for the benefit of citizens and to better prepare our organization for current and future public safety issues.”

The new Western Police Headquarters, which is aiming for LEED Gold certification, is located at 2455 Curé-Labelle Boulevard. The facility’s location in a high-call volume area, combined with a new two-region operational structure, will help improve response times and increase police presence across the territory.