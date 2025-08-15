Laval celebrates its 60th anniversary awarding medals

First Order of the City of Laval Medals awarded to seven recipients

Officials with the City of Laval observed the municipality’s 60th anniversary on August 6 with something especially meaningful and that is sure to go on for generations – the awarding of the first Order of the City of Laval Medals.

“The recipients of the Order of the City of Laval embody, each in their own way, the values of pride, excellence and solidarity that define our city,” Mayor Stéphane Boyer said during a ceremony held at Espace Montmorency in the heart of Laval’s rapidly-growing downtown sector.

Optimism for the future

“For 60 years, Laval has been growing thanks to the commitment of the people who live here, work here and dream here. As mayor, I feel profoundly proud of the road that has been travelled, and even more so for the future.

“Laval today is a city affirming itself, while shining within Quebec and Canada,” added the mayor. “In 2025, I invite all Laval residents to take part in this collective celebration celebrating our past, our present and the future we are building together.”

First seven Order members

The city chose seven deserving City of Laval residents, from a range of professional backgrounds, to be the first recipients of the medals. They are:

Agriculture and business: Jocelyn Gibouleau (president of Groupe Margiric, as well as a well-known figure in Quebec’s agricultural domain);

Culture:Luc De Larochellière(author-composer-performer);

Social development:Stéphanie Leblanc(founder of the Maison des enfants le Dauphin);

Education:Yves-Michel Volcy (executive-director of the Centre de services scolaires de Laval);

Health and social services:Dr. Farid Amer Ouali and Dr. Tasnim Alami-Laroussi (co-founders of the Sourires Solidaires clinic);

Sports:Pascal Vincent (head coach of the Laval Rocket)

The city is planning a range of activities over the coming year to continue the celebration of its 60th anniversary. Among the events will be citizen forums, performance events, neighbourhood parties, library events, outdoor theatre, cooking and culinary happenings, musical performances and more.

On August 6, the Laval Symphony Orchestra staged a major anniversary concert, with more than 60 musicians, at Place Bell. It featured cellist Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy, the OSL’s first solo violinist Antoine Bareil, vocalist Guylaine Tanguay and the Choeur des jeunes de Laval under the direction of Adam Johnson.

Focused on the future

“It’s now 60 years since Laval was born out of an ambitious vision – that of founding on Île Jésus a strong city, responsive to the issues linked to its growth and focused on the future,” said Vimont city councillor Pierre Brabant, who is responsible to organizing the 60th anniversary celebrations.

“Founders of this unique history, the 14 municipalities today constitute an equal number of distinct living environments, which still have within each the basis for a common identity in constant evolution. While we remember all those who came before us in this great adventure, I invite all Laval residents to celebrate their neighbourhood, their city and everything that awaits us.”

The City of Laval was the result of the merger, ordained by the Quebec government of 14 separate towns and villages on Île Jésus up to early August 1965. The bold decision allowed urban planning for the entire island to take place coherently and in a well-organized mannner for the first time, while also strengthening local institutions and creating a feeling of belonging among the new city’s residents.

Phenomenal growth

Over the course of six decades, what was once a loose scattering of small municipalities, dwarfed in comparison to a good number of larger cities in Quebec in the mid-1960s, managed to grow and assert itself economically, culturally and historically, while taking on an identity of its own at the same time.

Having evolved from a sleepy bedroom suburb to a major city, Laval today is the third most-important municipality in Quebec, with more than 460,000 population. A large part of the growth process has been the will of successive city administrations to offer an exceptional quality of life in all Laval’s neighbourhoods.

It’s worth noting that Laval distinguishes itself with its youthfulness: more than 20 per cent of the population is less than 18 years of age. This can be seen manifested in the sports and cultural programs offered by the City of Laval, as well as many projects led by the City of Laval which are designed to meet the needs of a population undergoing constant evolution.

Mayor’s Facebook comments

On his Facebook page on August 7, Mayor Boyer added the following comments on the anniversary.

“Yesterday, on the occasion of our city’s 60th birthday, we honored exceptional Lavallois citizens,” he wrote.

“In the morning a ceremony was held to salute our retired employees who were already on the job when the merger in 1965. Builders of the first hour, who believed in Laval before our city even took full shape. Their commitment paved the way to the modern city we know today.

“In the afternoon, a moment full of meaning and emotion: the first ever medal ceremony of the Order of the City of Laval. This new award, which will be awarded annually on August 6, aims to recognize those who shape our city through their commitment, passion and dedication.

Role models for community

“We had the great pleasure of highlighting the invaluable contribution of these exceptional Lavalloises and Lavallois: Thank you all for making Laval shine with your commitment and inspiring journey. You are role models for our community!

“The day ended beautifully with a great show by the Laval Symphony Orchestra at the Place Bell, with Guylaine Tanguay and a fantastic choir. More than 6000 Lavallois gathered for an unforgettable evening!

“A magical moment, in the image of a vibrant city, creative and proud of its roots. For this 60th birthday, we honored the builders of yesterday and today. And together, we look resolutely to the future. Happy birthday, and above all: long live Laval!”