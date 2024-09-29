Laval Police release video of boutique jewelry theft suspect

The Laval Police are asking members of the public to help track down a suspect wanted following a jewelry-store theft that was committed in Chomedey during the summer.

The incident occurred Aug. 12. A person walked into the store and asked to see a gold chain, according to police. When the clerk pulled out a display panel of gold chains, the suspect grabbed it and fled on foot.

The display contained 20 gold chains worth $800 to $1,000 each.

The suspect is described as a white male, French-speaking, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds.

He had very short hair and is partially balding. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a blue checked, long-sleeved shirt, jeans and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Laval Police info line at 450-662-4636 or 911. The file is LVL 240812-045.

Street racing, const. zone speeding lead to over $15,000 in fines in two days

Earlier this month, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers handed out over $15,000 worth of fines in a two-day span to motorists, including some in Laval, who were caught speeding or engaging in street racing.

Some were caught speeding in street repair work zones, where fines are doubled. SQ officers stopped a 20-year-old man from St. Eustache heading north on Autoroute 13 in Laval after he was clocked doing 190 km/h in the 100 km/h zone.

He was issued a $1,676 ticket for excessive speeding as well as a $1,576 fine for racing. His license was also suspended for a week, his vehicle was seized, and he could face criminal charges for dangerous driving.

The next morning at around 1:15 a.m., SQ officers in Laval intercepted two Laval drivers, aged 20 and 35, for going more than 186 km/h also on the A-13.

The 20-year-old picked up a $1,976 fine for speeding, in addition to the $1,576 street racing ticket, and the 35-year-old received a $1,676 fine and a street racing ticket.

Street racing tickets come with 12 demerit points, as well as a licence suspension and vehicle seizure.

Laval man convicted of conspiring in tax evasion, money laundering

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced recently that Kamel Ghaddar of Laval was sentenced on Sept. 18 at the Montréal Courthouse to three years in jail and was fined a total of $28,492.

Ghaddar pleaded guilty on Nov. 10, 2023, to a charge of conspiracy under the Criminal Code relating to tax evasion and laundering proceeds of crime. This was the fourth conviction related to tax evasion as part of the CRA’s Collecteur Project.

An investigation revealed that Ghaddar acted as an intermediary for Mohamad Jaber, convicted in June 2023 as part of the same investigation.

Jaber had set up a system to launder money derived from the illicit activities of various individuals. In the context of this scheme, Mr. Ghaddar was meeting with Mr. Jaber’s clients to collect and remit cash money, checks and false invoices.

Collecteur Project is a joint investigation by the CRA and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) into a money laundering and tax evasion scheme. In addition to Kamel Ghaddar and Mohamed Jaber, two other taxpayers, Nader Gramian-Nik and Frederick Rayman, were also convicted.

It’s worth noting that in addition to court-imposed fines and/or jail sentences, convicted taxpayers have to pay the full amount of tax owing, plus related interest and any penalties assessed by the CRA.