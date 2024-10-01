Suspect from Laval among three arrested for alleged firearms trafficking

A suspect from Laval was one of three individuals arrested last week by the Montreal Police in conjunction with alleged firearms trafficking and illegal firearms possession.

The three, who are 18, 20 and 23 years of age respectively, were arraigned at the Palais de Justice in Montreal.

According to a statement issued by the Montreal Police, warrants were executed in Laval, the Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga and in Saint-Colomban in the lower Laurentians.

Six handguns were confiscated, as were an unspecified amount of ammunition and other incriminating evidence, according to the Montreal Police.