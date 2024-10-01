City celebrating 35th annual Laval Seniors Week Oct. 1-7

“1001 ways to stay active” is the slogan the City of Laval has adopted to celebrate the 35th annual Laval Senior Citizens’ Week, which is taking place from Oct. 1 – 7.

For the occasion, the city has organized more than 40 activities, ranging from creative workshops to conferences on health issues, as well as sports and cultural events.

“This 35th edition is a rare opportunity to fight off isolation and strengthen the bonds between generations,” notes Laval city councillor for Souvenir-Labelle, Sandra El-Helou who is responsible for seniors’ issues on the executive-committee.

“I strongly encourage Laval’s senior citizens and their close ones to take full advantage of this free programming,” she adds. “The diversity of the activities reflects the commitment of the city to more fully appreciate our seniors while encouraging shared moments.”

A complete schedule and list of all the events can be found at this link: Semaine lavalloise des aînés.