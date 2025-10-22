Laval Police Dept.’s 2026 K-9 calendars now on sale for $5 each

All proceeds are going to the Fondation Martin-Matte for head trauma

For dog lovers, it’s that time of year again.

Yes, after 17 years of success, the Laval Police Dept.’s annual canine calendar is out once more, featuring gorgeous images of man’s (and woman’s) best friend, while raising funds for the care and well-being of head trauma victims.

During the 2026 dog calendar launch at the LPD’s new headquarters on Curé Labelle Blvd. last week, a cheque for $31,617 was handed over to officials with the Fondation Martin-Matte, representing the proceeds from the sale of the 2025 calendar.

Members of the Laval Police Dept. and its K9 dog unit, as well as representatives from the Fondation Martin-Matte, are seen here during a recent launch for the LPD’s 2026 dog handlers’ calendar at LPD new headquarters on Curé Labelle Blvd. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A year of beautiful canines

Members of the Laval Police Dept. continue to channel their strengths and energies behind the cause for the benefit of the Fondation Martin-Matte.

While some police and fire departments in Canada and the U.S. have also raised money for good causes through calendars – albeit sometimes featuring alluring photos of police and firemen – the LPD has always taken the high road in the belief that in Laval, a picture of a cute dog will always draw more attention.

Laval Police chief Pierre Brochet said members of the LPD are as eager as ever to publish the annual dog handlers’ calendar, while continuing to support the Fondation Martin-Matte.

Constable Labelle of the Laval Police Dept.’s strategic dog unit takes one of the squadron’s latest canine members in training through some paces during the launch of the Laval Police’s 2026 dog handlers’ calendar last week at LPD headquarters. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

‘Firmly committed,’ says LPD chief

“For 16 years now, our police service has been firmly committed to supporting the improvement of the quality of life of the many people affected by head trauma,” Brochet said during a press conference last week to announce the latest fundraising results.

“Every day in Quebec, around ten people lose their independence as a result of such trauma, nearly half of them following a road accident,” he added. “As we do every year, we invite the public to purchase the calendar in large numbers. Priced at $5, it provides real help to victims and their loved ones.”

$643,694 over 16 years

The proceeds of the sale of the 2026 calendars, all going to the foundation, will help persons who’ve suffered head traumas. It has been more than 16 years since the LPD published the first calendar, which then as now features photos for all the months with police dogs posing with their police officer handlers.

Laval Police chief Pierre Brochet said members of the LPD are as eager as ever to publish the annual dog handlers’ calendar while continuing to support the Fondation Martin-Matte. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The amount raised this year brings the total contribution of the LPD to the foundation to $643,694. The money pays for respite and leisure activities for persons who’ve been diagnosed with head trauma resulting from accidents or other causes.

The LPD has been promoting the calendar since the untimely death of Constable Éric Lavoie, who was a dog handler with the police force. He died of a head trauma following a road accident which happened when he was on duty and responding to an emergency call.

Where to buy them?

The calendars are now available at the LPD’s eastern detachment station, located at 2785 Francis-Hughes Avenue; at the LPD’s investigation centre located at 2911 Chomedey Blvd., and at Laval Police Dept. headquarters and west end station, now located at 2455 Curé-Labelle Blvd.

They are also available online on the Martin-Matte Foundation website at: https://www.fondationmartinmatte.com/calendriers-des-maitres-chiens. Due to the postal strike, it is best to purchase your calendar at one of the LPD’s police stations.