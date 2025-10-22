New agreement between the city and its executives

A decisive step was recently taken in negotiations between the City of Laval and its management staff.

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer. (File photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

On October 8, the Executive Committee ratified a new agreement setting out working conditions and the compensation policy until December 2028.

“I am very pleased with the unanimous adoption by the executive of this new agreement with some of our managers,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“Our objective remains the same for all employees,” he continued. “To provide Laval residents with quality services while respecting their ability to pay.”

He said other agreements with various employee groups were also recently signed or could be signed soon. “We are approaching the next steps with optimism and rigor,” the mayor said.

On June 6, the city and the Laval Police Brotherhood also signed a five-year agreement focused on efficiency and public safety.

In addition, last year more than 1,200 municipal staff members in the recreation sector, represented by the Laval Recreation Workers’ Union, reached an agreement with the city.

The new city council, which will be in place following the November 2 elections, will be called upon at its next sitting on November 18 to formalize the agreement.

Annual purchase of dog and cat licenses and medals

The City of Laval is reminding all dog and cat owners that in Laval it is mandatory to obtain a permit to share a home with a cat or dog and that each pet must also wear an official city tag.

The tag allows pet owners to be contacted quickly if their dog or cat strays from home and is found.

It also helps identify the dog and cat population in the area, which is essential to ensure the safety of the entire population and to provide adequate services.

Animals allowed or prohibited at home:

Authorized Animals: Dogs (except hybrid dogs), cats, domestic Rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs.

All fish authorized for captive keeping without a permit in accordance with the by-law adopted under section 73 of the Act respecting the conservation and development of wildlife (CQLR, chapter c-61.1)

Any animal authorized for captive keeping without a permit in accordance with the by-law adopted under section 42 of the Act respecting the conservation and development of wildlife (CQLR, chapter c-61.1)

Prohibited Animals:

Wild animals, poisonous animals, roosters (subject to the exceptions provided for in section 8 of Municipal By-law L-12430 relating to animals).

Number of Authorized Animals

You may have up to four animals, including a maximum of two dogs. A special permit may also be granted to double the number of authorized animals, i.e., to have custody of a maximum of four dogs, a total maximum of eight animals.

Spaying and microchipping

In Laval, all dogs and cats over six months old must be microchipped and sterilized.

Violations and Fines

Owners or guardians of an animal who do not comply with the regulations are liable to a fine.

Violation Details Minimum Fine

Barking and Meowing. A dog or cat may not whine, bark, howl, or meow in such a way as to disturb the peace or quiet of a person. Violators subject to a $300 fine.

Dog off-leash. Every dog ​​must be kept on a leash no longer than 1.85 meters at all times. Violators subject to a $500 to $1,500 fine.

Registration. The guardian of a dog or cat must register it with the city by obtaining a license and a tag. Violators subject to a $300 fine.

Park Use. The guardian of a dog must clean any public or private place soiled by their animal’s feces. Violators subject to a $50 fine.

Excrement. The guardian of a dog must clean any public or private place soiled by their animal’s feces. Violators subject to a $300 fine.

The amounts indicated above apply to an individual. In the event of a repeat offense, the fine is doubled. All offenses can be found in Municipal By-law L-12430, regarding animals.

Site Visit and Inspection

Any person responsible for enforcing the by-law may visit your property or land at any reasonable time to verify compliance with the rules regarding animals. This person has the right to require identification and proof if you are suspected of an offense.

This person may also enter any place or vehicle where an animal is located and seize an animal, and require you furnish any information related to the enforcement of By-law L-12430 regarding animals.

No one may prohibit, prevent or otherwise impede in any way access to a place directed by a city representative or otherwise obstruct the process.