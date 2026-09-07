Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer reveals he has a brain tumour

In a bombshell announcement on his Facebook page on Monday, Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer revealed that he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

And although he says he’s waiting for further details from his doctors, his plan for the time being is to continue his activities as mayor, while cutting back on scheduled public appearances.

“When life takes an unexpected turn,” Boyer wrote in his Facebook feed in a post time-stamped at 8 am Labor Day Monday.

“After months of headaches and visual disturbances, I had an MRI scan,” he said. “Lying in the machine, I wondered: what if it’s something serious? Would I be satisfied with the life I’ve led so far? What should I do next?

“The diagnosis came back: a meningioma, a brain tumor. Most of these masses are benign, but I have to wait for my next appointments with a neurosurgeon to find out what happens next.

“That evening, on my way to my parents’ house to tell them the news, I burst into tears when the song “Bye Bye Lou” by Les Cowboys Fringants started playing on the radio.

“This fall, I will reduce my public activities to take care of myself,” Boyer added. “But I want to reassure everyone. I feel well, my energy is excellent, and I am fully capable. I will therefore continue to fulfill my duties as mayor and attend all work meetings.

“While I don’t yet have answers to all my questions, I know one thing: I want to continue being involved in my city, and there’s no greater joy in life than sharing my daily experiences with those around me.

“In short, I’m moving forward with peace of mind. Take care, and see you very soon!”

Among those who replied online with encouraging words to the news are Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Quebec Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard and Québec solidare chief spokesperson Ruba Ghazal.