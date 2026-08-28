BEI opens investigation into fatal des Laurentides Blvd. crash

Quebec’s police services overseer has opened an inquiry into an intervention that preceded a fatal high-speed crash in Laval in early August.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) made the announcement, while reversing a decision made following the August 5 crash, when it said the incident didn’t meet criteria for an investigation.

The incident in question began around 1:19 a.m. on August 5 when a Laval Police cruiser noticed a vehicle committing a potential traffic infraction. Laval police had previously stated the vehicle was travelling without a licence plate.

When police attempted to intercept the vehicle, the driver accelerated and fled northbound on des Laurentides Blvd. Moments later, at around 1:20 a.m., the vehicle lost control and crashed into the facade of a commercial building on des Laurentides Blvd.

While the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, two passengers, both age 19, with severe injuries were taken to hospital, where one of them was later declared dead.

LPD officer receives National Police Award for Traffic Safety

From left to right, superintendent Chris Romanchych (CACP), LPD chief Karine Ménard, LPD Cst. Simon Morissette, and Jacqueline Massi (Accident Support Services International Ltd.)

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) has announced that the winner of an annual award recognizing the contributions of individuals and/or teams who exhibited excellence, innovation and initiative to improve road safety through education, enforcement, training and/or community-based programs is a police officer from Laval.

This year’s CACP National Police Award for Traffic Safety, sponsored by Accident Support Services International Ltd., was presented to Cst. Simon Morissette for a project he launched in 2025 entitled ‘Je suis “SécuriVert” près des chantiers’ (I am ‘SafetyGreen’ near construction sites).

Developed in partnership with the City of Laval’s Public Works Department, Cst. Morissette’s initiative combined real-time speed awareness, direct engagement with drivers and collaboration between police and road construction workers to encourage safer driving behaviours.

Photo: From left to right, superintendent Chris Romanchych (CACP), LPD chief Karine Ménard, LPD Cst. Simon Morissette, and Jacqueline Massi (Accident Support Services International Ltd.)

Recent fires in Laval

August 22 | 10:03 PM // Building fire on Maskinongé Street in the Duvernay sector. Residential building. Flames visible from the rear balcony. Fire spread to the exterior siding and attic. Code 10-07, intervention required.

This fire, according to the LFD, was caused by a malfunctioning electrical appliance located under a balcony at the rear of the building.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control relatively quickly. No one was injured during the operation.

According to the LFD, crews opened sections of the exterior siding, ceilings and roof to locate and extinguish any hidden hotspots. In total, damage was estimated at $150,000 for the building and $40,000 for contents.

August 17 | 2:33 AM // Building fire on 2nd Avenue in the Fabreville area. Residential building. Flames visible on the first floor and roof. Code 10-07, intervention required.

Laval’s 911 emergency operators were alerted to this incident around 2:29 a.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene just north of Dagenais Boulevard West around four minutes later.

According to the LFD, part of the floor collapsed during the firefighters’ intervention, although no one was injured.

It was 4:30 a.m. when firefighters were finally able to assess the full extent of the fire. Total damage was estimated at approximately $300,000.

August 16 | 5:45 p.m. // Building fire on Boulevard Sainte-Rose in the Sainte-Rose sector. Residential building. Smoke visible. Code 10-07, intervention required.

This incident, which occurred just east of Curé-Labelle Boulevard in Vieux Sainte-Rose, took place in the late afternoon around 5:40 p.m.

As one person was believed to possibly still be inside the building, firefighters focused on completing an evacuation, while simultaneously determining that the blaze had probably started in the kitchen.