Laval innovates, creating a ‘Social Utility Trust’ for Carré Laval

The City of Laval is moving forward with an innovative governance model for the future Carré Laval district, announcing plans to establish a Social Utility Trust (Fiducie d’utilité sociale, or FUS) that will oversee the development of the city’s flagship eco-innovation neighbourhood while protecting long-term affordability.

According to the city, this is a first in Quebec: no municipality has ever before entrusted the development of an entire neighbourhood to a social utility trust.

The city, which owns more than 85 per cent of the land on the site, is thus implementing an innovative governance model.

This model, according to the city, will allow it to sustainably maintain the neighbourhood’s affordability by protecting the land from real estate speculation and ensuring that the development of Carré Laval remains an innovative eco-neighbourhood guided by its social utility mission.

Carré Laval will become a car-free, eco-friendly innovation district. It will combine urban living spaces, workspaces, learning, research, recreation, and cultural venues in an environment that promotes active and public transportation. It will include a significant proportion of affordable housing, a large urban park, educational and research institutions, innovative businesses, and local shops.

Governance in line

Established in perpetuity, the Carré Laval Social Utility Trust will progressively acquire the land on the site in order to protect it from real estate speculation and to sustainably preserve its intergenerational social purpose. Once acquired, this land will be dedicated to projects serving the social and economic mission of the trust, thereby guaranteeing the long-term maintenance of the collective interest.

The initial board of directors will consist of seven individuals selected for their expertise in finance, real estate, marketing strategy, and governance, among other areas. The current mayor and director general of the City of Laval will also automatically be members. None of the trustees have veto or casting voting rights. The full composition of the board will be announced shortly.

Subsequently, a non-profit organization dedicated primarily to Carré Laval will complete this innovative governance structure.

While the FUS (Foundation for Urban Socialism) will act as the guardian of the mission and land assets, the non-profit organization will be responsible for marketing, asset management, coordinating partners and developers, and organizing activities for Carré Laval.

An innovative eco-district

Carré Laval will become a primarily car-free, innovative eco-district. It will combine an urban living environment, workspaces, learning spaces, research facilities, recreational areas, and cultural venues in a setting that promotes active and public transportation.

It will include a significant proportion of affordable housing, a large urban park, educational and research institutions, innovative businesses, local shops, and a next-generation energy-sharing network.

It is worth noting that the Carré Laval project benefits from substantial financial support from the Government of Quebec. In 2019, the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy granted $10 million in funding for the site’s decontamination and redevelopment.

“By entrusting Carré Laval to a social utility trust, we are taking an innovative and structuring step for the future,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“This initiative guarantees the creation of an innovative eco-district where affordable housing and cutting-edge economic development will be protected in perpetuity,” he continued. “We are proud to build a legacy that will positively influence the urban development of future generations.”

‘A unique opportunity’

“Carré Laval represents a unique opportunity to create an exemplary neighbourhood for future generations,” said Laval city manager Benoit Collette.

“Through a social utility trust, we ensure that the land remains at the service of the community and that the vision guiding its development is preserved in the long term.”

“My fellow board members and I are enthusiastically committed to this project,” said Robert Dutton, president designate of the Carré Laval Social Utility Trust.

“This is the first time in Quebec that a city has entrusted the development of an entire neighbourhood to a social utility trust,” he added.

“We will demonstrate that it is possible to build the city differently, and the council’s role will be to ensure, with complete independence, that the land is developed in the best interests of the community today, as well as in 50 years’ time,” said Dutton.