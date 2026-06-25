‘It could save my life’

Chomedey Blues football alumnus Greg Bradic needs a kidney

Martial arts instructor Gregory Bradic, a Chomedey Blues alumnus and lifelong resident of Chomedey, needs a donated kidney and is reaching out to the community for help.

A Chomedey Blues football club alumnus, who is also a dedicated martial arts instructor and lifelong Chomedey resident, is reaching out for help to the Laval community as he faces impending kidney failure from a hereditary medical condition.

Gregory Bradic, 53, suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), a condition that several other members of his family have had to struggle with for generations.

A former captain of Concordia University’s football Stingers, in 2016 Gregory’s 1993 Stingers team was inducted into the Concordia Sports Hall of Fame.

A few weeks ago, Bradic decided to turn to the community to which he had given so much, saying that he was seeking a living kidney donor while also hoping to raise awareness about kidney disease and the life-saving impact of organ donation.

Devoted to the martials arts

Born and raised in Chomedey, for over 20 years Greg has devoted his life to teaching martial arts to teenagers and adults at a martial arts dojo called Club Budo de Montréal in the Borough of Saint-Laurent.

A fourth-degree black belt, Gregory is known not only for his discipline and skill, but for the positive impact he has had on so many people over the years.

According to Greg’s girlfriend, Sonia D’Elia, his students see him “as a mentor, role model and source of encouragement both inside and outside the dojo,” she said in an e-mail to The Laval News.

However, according to Sonia, Gregory’s PKD has progressed to the point where he will soon need to be placed on the kidney transplant list. While waiting for a deceased donor kidney can take many years, a living donor transplant offers the best chance for a healthier and longer life.

They are hoping that by sharing Gregory’s story, it may help raise awareness about living organ donation and possibly inspire someone to come forward as a potential donor – not just for Gregory, but to help educate the public about how life-changing and life-saving living donation can be for so many people and families.

His PKD has reached the crisis point

In a recent social media post, Gregory wrote that his PKD “has now progressed to the point where my kidneys are no longer functioning well enough to keep me healthy.

Over the years, Gregory has given extensively of his time as an instructor in the martial arts.

“My options are limited. Dialysis can keep me alive by doing some of the work my kidneys can no longer do – but it is not a long-term solution. A kidney transplant, on the other hand, would give me a real chance at a longer, healthier and more normal life. It would give me time – time to live, to experience the things I love, and to be present for the people who matter most.

“But finding a kidney is incredibly difficult. Thousands of people are waiting right now for a deceased donor, and the reality is harsh: the wait can be 3 – 5 years or longer. Many people don’t make it that long.”

However, according to Gregory, there is another path – receiving a kidney from a living donor – and it could happen much sooner. “It could save my life,” he said.

“Asking anyone to donate a kidney to me is difficult, but it greatly improves my chances of getting a transplant. A living kidney donation typically lasts longer and has better function.”

What you need to know

While most people might not know a lot about living kidney donation (and Gregory himself admits he didn’t until it started to affect his life), he offered the following information on living-donor kidney transplants:

• You only need one kidney to live a healthy, long life.

• Most donor surgery is done laparoscopically, meaning through tiny incisions.

• The recuperation period is usually fairly quick, generally two weeks.

• The cost of your evaluation and surgery will be covered by Gregory’s insurance. The hospital can give you extensive information on this.

• You will have a separate team of healthcare professionals to evaluate you as a living donor. Their job is to help you understand the risks and benefits and look out for your best interests.

Now he needs your help

Outside of his work, Gregory spends a lot of his time teaching martial arts at a non-profit. “It’s something that means a lot to help others grow, build confidence and stay strong both mentally and physically,” he says. “Now, I’m in a position where I need that same kind of support.”

If donating a kidney to Gregory is something you would like to consider, please think of sending him a message and he would be happy to tell you more about his story and explore the process of determining if you are a match.

However, he says he realizes that living donation may not be right for everyone – but you may still be able to help. You may want to consider being an organ donor after death, and also help by sharing Gregory’s story with others.

At the very least, he says, he wants to raise awareness of kidney disease and living donation. “I am hopeful my efforts will help me receive a kidney sooner and encourage others to consider helping the many people on the wait list,” Gregory says. You can reach out to Greg Bradic at gregbradic@gmail.com