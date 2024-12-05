House fire leaves four homeless in St-Vincent

(Photo: Courtesy Association des pompiers de Laval)

A fire on the morning of November 27 at a residence on Alfred-Laliberté St. in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul left four persons temporarily homeless while causing an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Overheated electric wiring within the walls is believed to have been the cause of the blaze which started just before 8 am.

Firefighters were on scene at the home near Laval’s Centre de la nature. Upon arrival, they were greeted by the sight of thick smoke pouring from a sloping mansard roof.

Following a damage inspection later, they concluded that a smoke detector was in place, although it didn’t go off after the blaze started.

In all, the firefighters had to sound a second alarm to call for reinforcements. They had the outbreak under control by around 10:40 that morning.

Damages were estimated at $200,000 for the building, along with $50,000 for its contents.

Laval Police investigating Ste-Dorothée car torching

(Photo: Courtesy Association des pompiers de Laval)

The Laval Fire Dept. has turned over a file of information regarding a suspected case of arson involving a residence and four vehicles in Sainte-Dorothée to the Laval Police for criminal investigation.

The incident around 3:30 am on Nov. 21 at the home on Bord-de-l’Eau Rd. near Fabert and Larivière streets caused extensive damage to the four vehicles, as well more limited damage to the dwelling.

While just one vehicle was initially on fire, it soon spread to the three others and eventually also to the dwelling. Damage was initially estimated at $50,000 for the house and $1,500 for its contents.

As investigators with the Laval Fire Dept. found evidence of arson on the scene, they transferred responsibility for a criminal investigation to the Laval Police Dept.