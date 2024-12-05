Marquise VIII offers an opportunity for stylish living to empty nesters

In Chomedey, work begins on ‘a gorgeous jewel set in an urban oasis’

The climax of an exciting and ambitious chapter in the history of residential development in Laval got underway earlier this month when a ground-breaking ceremony was held to mark the start of construction for the eighth and final tower of the Marquise on Jean-Béraud Ave. in Chomedey.

For Michel Guilbault, executive vice-president of development at Dév Méta which was a key player in the rental condo project, it was the approaching conclusion of a long journey that began in 2012 when he first guided efforts to raise the first towers of the Marquise project.

Investors, developers and project leaders are seen here with City of Laval councillor for Renaud Seta Topouzian (centre), representing the mayor, during the ground-turning for the final phase of the Marquis project. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

‘A leap forward,’ says mayor’s rep

Doing the honors on behalf of Mayor Stéphane Boyer during the groundbreaking, Laval city councillor for Renaud Seta Topouzian said Marquis VIII was doing its part to help the City of Laval take “a leap forward into the future,” while helping to define the values and direction of the city in the years ahead.

The final phase of an elegant project situated in the heart of Laval, Marquise VIII might also be a last chance for some to reserve one of the 137 high-end units in a tastefully landscaped setting near autoroutes 15 and 440, around the Centropolis, the Carrefour Laval and many fashionable shops and restaurants.

‘Jewel in an urban oasis’

Billed by its developers as “a gorgeous jewel set in an urban oasis” within a vast and exclusive complex, Marquise VIII is sure also to attract many of the same type of former local homeowners who chose to invest in the earlier phases of the project.

Following the groundbreaking, a toast to the success of Phase VIII of the Marquise residential project. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A large portion of the Marquise’s previous clientele included a mix of professionals and retirees looking for luxurious, maintenance-free living in a neighbourhood they know and trust – but that clearly has undergone a transformation for the better in a new incarnation.

Marquise’s lofty towers are surrounded by lush pathways, with spectacular fountains standing out as pièces de résistance on grounds worthy of an elite residence.

Adapted to an evolving market

As Marquise director of sales Geneviève Lussier explained during an interview with The Laval News, the development team succeeded in meeting the needs of condo purchasers, as well as those of rental clients, in spite of changing conditions in the housing market.

“The project had initially been conceived as a co-ownership,” she said. “With the evolution of the market, we were able to adapt and to listen to the needs of our clients who expressed a need for rental, and not just co-ownership.”

However, added Lussier, the majority of Marquise’s clients remain local downsizers, who want to transition to a new way of living after retiring and selling the home – while maintaining the same quality of life.

According to Guilbault, it’s part of a growing trend being seen increasingly by Quebec condo and housing developers.

Marquise VIII will be located on Jean-Béraud Ave. in Chomedey near downtown Laval. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A new home at Marquise

“We’re seeing more and more empty nesters who are leaving their homes and they’re looking for something with an equal amount of comfort and sufficient space,” he said. “That’s what we are delivering with Marquise, since our units are larger than average.”

“Everything you leave behind at home you will find at Marquise all over again,” said Lusssier. “And more,” Guilbault added.

Among the Marquise VIII’s amenities are an outdoor pool complemented by a grassy terrace, as well as common spaces for gym workouts, for cooking, gatherings and other types of activity – all of which are designed to encourage a sense of community and belonging.