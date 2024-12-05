‘Lilac Benefit’ brings Shield of Athena closer to $5 million funding goal

CJAD Radio host Joanne Vrakas, right, and Global TV’s Eramalinda Boquer take bids during a live auction segment for art pieces at the Lilac fundraiser. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Laval shelter now 85 per cent completed, according to executive-director Melpa Kamateros

Nearly 200 supporters of emergency shelters for women and children fleeing abusive households were guests on Saturday Nov. 23 at Shield of Athena’s annual “Lilac” Benefit Gala, raising as much as $150,000 for the cause during the non-profit’s gourmet dinner and art auction event at the Embassy Plaza in Chomedey.

For more than 30 years, many women and children who have been facing domestic crises in the greater Montreal region have turned to the Shield of Athena for help.

Though it’s been around for three decades, Shield of Athena’s biggest expansion to date is the Second Step Shelter in Laval. Shield of Athena’s goal is to ultimately raise $5 million over the next few years for its emergency shelters.

Michelle Sweeney and her band put on a good show for guests during Shield of Athena’s Lilac event. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Power generator needed

The purpose of the event was to raise money to expand Shield of Athena’s first emergency shelter which is in Montreal. At the same time, funds would also go towards the purchase of an emergency power generator for the shelter in Laval, said executive-director Melpa Kamateros.

“If the shelter freezes, what are you going to do: are you going to put vulnerable women and children out?” Kamateros said in an interview with The Laval News regarding the latter need.

Since the pandemic and the ensuing constraints placed on Shield of Athena’s services because of a rise in demand, the organization has been navigating “uncharted financial waters,” said Kamateros.

Laval shelter nearly finished

Shield of Athena president Chris-Ann Nakis and executive-director Melpa Kamateros are seen here with Sam Norouzi, senior vice-president and general manager of Montreal’s ICI multicultural TV network, an outstanding supporter of Shield of Athena’s efforts. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

“What we hope is that with events like this, as well as the generosity of people and companies and businesses that keep on giving, we’ll be able to keep on providing our services.”

According to Kamateros, the Laval shelter is now 85 per cent completed, although its location will always be kept confidential in order to safeguard the women and children who will be sheltered there.

Hosted by CJAD Radio weekend morning show host Joanne Vrakas along with Global TV’s Eramalinda Boquer, the evening featured gourmet dining and live music, including performances by musicians from the Montreal Classical Orchestra and Michelle Sweeney with her singers and band.

Raffle and art auction

Guests were also invited to take part in an auction of artworks by some very talented Montreal-area artists, as well as a raffle for luxurious prizes. In addition to helping double the capacity of Shield of Athena’s first shelter, funds raised will help finish building the 17-unit Second Step shelter in Laval.

Among the major sponsors for Shield of Athena’s work are the Azrieli Foundation, Schwartz’s, the Papadimitriou Family, Scotia Bank, the Fairmount Queen Elizabeth, the Montreal Classical Orchestra, Direct Travel, CJAD Radio and Global TV.

From the left, CJAD Radio host Joanne Vrakas, Global TV host Eramalinda Boquer, Shield of Athena president Chris-Ann Nakis and guests. ICI TV’s Sam Norouzi with guests during Shield of Athena’s Lilac fundraiser.