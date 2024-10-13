Hashish, other contraband worth more than $64K seized at Federal Training Centre in St-Vincent

Correctional Service Canada reports that on October 4, as a result of vigilance of CSC staff, contraband and unauthorized items, including hashish, worth more than $64,000, were seized at the Federal Training Centre, a medium and minimum security federal prison in Laval’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul neighborhood.

The total estimated institutional value of the seizure was $64,031, according a statement from the CSC.

CSC said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions “in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

They said they are also working in partnership with the police “to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

In addition, they said they have set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that they may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions, including drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The CSC says that information shared with them over a toll-free number (1‑866‑780‑3784) is protected and callers remain anonymous.