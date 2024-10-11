Laval records fifth homicide after man shot near Carrefour Laval dies

With less than three months left before the end of 2024, the Laval Police Dept. recorded a fifth homicide since the beginning of the year after a 28-year-old man who was shot Thursday near the Carrefour Laval shopping mall died of his wounds.

The LPD responded to a call around 5 pm about a man who had been standing next to his car, a black Ford Mustang SUV, in a parking lot across from the mall, when he suffered at least two gunshot injuries.

Four bullet holes were later found by LPD investigators in the vehicle’s windshield.

The victim was taken away by ambulance, but died later in hospital.

The assailant or assailants fled the scene and the LPD had no arrests to report.