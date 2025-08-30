Fire causes more than half a million dollars damage to home in Saint-François

A fire that broke out at a home on Pierre Boucher St. in Laval’s Saint-François district on August 22 will be costing the owners or their insurers more than a half-million dollars to repair the damage.

The Laval Fire Dept. received a distress call about the blaze via 9-1-1 around 7 pm and were on the scene within four minutes.

According to a post placed on the X feed of the Association des Pompiers de Laval (the firemen’s union), flames were visible at the rear of the dwelling upon the firefighters’ arrival, then spread to the roof.

However, the occupants were able to get out safely before the firemen arrived.

In all, 34 firemen and nine fire department units were summoned to the scene. They reported the situation as being under control by nearly 9:30 pm.

Human error was a probable factor, fire investigators concluded in an initial report on the source of the blaze, without providing more detailed information.

They estimated damages to the building (worth $681,000, according to City of Laval property valuation records) at $450,000, while damages to interior furnishings were estimated at $100,000.

Body found on Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital roof in Laval

Laval police are investigating after a body was found on the roof of Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital on the morning of Tuesday August 19.

A call to 9-1-1 was made around 9:35 a.m. after hospital staff discovered a deceased person on the roof of one of the hospital campus’s buildings, according to a spokesperson for the Laval Police Dept.

Cité de la Santé hospital in eastern Laval.

Authorities confirmed that the person was pronounced dead on the scene. The LPD’s crimes against persons’ squad took charge of the file, in conjunction with the coroner’s office.

According to the police, an investigation will attempt to determine the causes and circumstances of the death. The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval declined to issue a statement last week, saying they could not as the incident remained under police investigation.

But in the meantime, they confirmed that there would be no impact on services to Cité de la Santé patients or visitors.

QMI news reported last week that the deceased was a former Cité de la Santé cardiology patient who had been released a few days before, and that the body was found on the roof of the cardiology unit.

House in Duvernay evacuated after reported natural gas leak

A home on Curé Cloutier St. in Laval’s Duvernay district was evacuated as a precaution on the morning of Friday August 22 after excavation machinery accidentally ruptured a natural gas line nearby.

Laval Fire Dept. personnel confirmed the gas leak, after which they accompanied the house’s occupants outside, then summoned Hydro-Québec to neutralize any risk posed by electrical sources.

As a result, there was an electricity blackout on several streets for several hours, although the situation was deemed as being under control before 9:30 am.