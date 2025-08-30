9th annual Fête de Quartier St-Bruno draws hundreds of moms, dads and kids

Action Laval councillor for Saint-Bruno David De Cotis was joined by party colleagues at the Fête de Quartier. From the left, Val-des-Arbres councillor Achille Cifelli, Action Laval mayoralty candidate Frédéric Mayer, Saint-François councillor Isabelle Piché, David De Cotis and Action Laval candidate in Sainte-Dorothée James Bissi. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

All proceeds going to Service bénévole d’entraide Vimont-Auteuil (SBEVA)

Although some were worried about a sudden and unexpected downpour raining out the party, nearly all concerns were set aside when hundreds of residents of Laval’s Saint-Bruno district gathered near Lausanne Park Sunday afternoon August 24 for local city councillor David De Cotis’s ninth annual Fête de Quartier.

The area’s biggest community celebration of the year drew more than a dozen local organizations and merchants.

Right, oyster caterer Christopher Recine served up a plate of delectable crustaceans to Luca Asselin during the Fête de Quartier de Saint-Bruno last Sunday afternoon near Lausanne Park. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

They were eager to touch base with people from the area. Elected representatives from various levels of government were also on hand to introduce themselves.

All for a good cause

The event was organized by De Cotis in conjunction with the Service bénévole d’entraide Vimont-Auteuil (SBEVA), a local non-profit that provides meals-on-wheels to hundreds of individuals impacted by loss of personal autonomy.

All proceeds from the Fête de Quartier de Saint-Bruno will be going to SBEVA. “This a community event to create a sense of belonging for everyone – but especially the children,” De Cotis said in an interview with The Laval News.

“But at the same time, all the money raised today is going straight to the SBEVA. straight to the SBEVA.”