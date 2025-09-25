FILIA Association for Seniors holds annual Walk a Thon in Chomedey

Group’s founder is seeking someone willing to take on a new leadership role

With the searing heat of summer finally over, what could be more fitting for fitness-conscious seniors than a brisk walk around the block, when the sun is high in the sky, while enjoying the cool autumn air?

For a certain number of senior citizens from Laval who are loyal supporters of FILIA, the group’s September Walk a Thon is an outdoor event at Saint Norbert Park in eastern Chomedey never to be missed.

The 19th annual Walk a Thon on Sept. 15 drew a loyal following of FILIA members, as well as a few elected officials who have provided a significant amount help to the organization for years.

FILIA supporters walk along Third St. at the corner of 65th Ave. in Chomedey during the 2024 Walk a Thon on Sept. 16. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A range of services

The goal of the day was to raise awareness of the needs of senior citizens – including regular physical exercise – while also raising funds for FILIA so it can continue providing a range of crucial services to seniors, such as a meals-on-wheels program, but also interesting field trips to locations in and outside the Montreal region.

Led for around 30 years by Johanna Tsoublekas who continues to provide guidance and management, FILIA’s services include home housekeeping and supervision, volunteer training and a healthcare clinic for the feet.

From the left (foreground standing), Montreal city councillor for Parc Extension Mary Deros, FILIA leader Johanna Tsoublekas and Laval city councillor Sandra El Helou (responsible for senior citizens’ issues, are seen here in Saint Norbert Park in eastern Chomedey before the start of the annual FILIA Walk a Thon on Sept. 15. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“For me, this is a must annual gathering,” said Laval city councillor for Souvenir-Labelle Sandra El Helou who is responsible for senior citizen dossiers on city council. “It’s nearly eight years I’ve been following FILIA and its mission, and it is as important as ever to provide support,” she added.

Deros loves FILIA

FILIA leader Johanna Tsoublekas summarized the group’s activities over the past year prior to the start of the Walk a Thon in Chomedey. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“It’s great to see the number of people who come out here year after year to participate and support the meals-on-wheels program,” said Montreal city councillor for Parc Extension Mary Deros. (FILIA was initially based in her district, but relocated to Chomedey as Montreal’s Greek population migrated here.)

“Joahanna brings people together,” said Deros. “She provides the FILIA members with a reason for being. She keeps them active in mind and in body, which is a great accomplishment. Especially when you come to a certain age, sometimes you want to be alone or quiet. But she gets them out of that and keeps everybody active.”

Passing on the torch

Although FILIA’s mission at one time was to provide assistance to Greek women of the Parc Extension Hellenic community, then later throughout the Montreal region, the organization’s mandate now is to serve senior citizens and people from all backgrounds – with a growing emphasis on the population of Chomedey.

With advancing age, Johanna has been looking over the past two years for someone who might be willing to take over at least some of her responsibilities. In the meantime, her son, Bill, has stepped in, and he was on hand at the Walk a Thon providing assistance.