Laval Police officer facing luring and child porn charges

The Laval Police confirmed last week that it arrested one of its own, Constable Anthony De Melo, to face charges of luring and transmitting sexually explicit materials to a person believed to be a minor.

De Melo was arraigned in Quebec Court, with the LPD noting that the alleged offences occurred outside of the police officer’s working hours.

Initial information released by the LPD indicate the alleged offences took place place last March in the Châteauguay region south of Montreal.

The 46-year-old officer was exposed following efforts made by amateur pedophile hunters.

19-year-old hospitalized after stabbing outside Laval movie theatre

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after an armed assault outside of Laval’s Colossus movie theatre on the night of Sunday September 21.

At around 9:55 p.m., the LPD received a 911 call regarding the stabbing. Upon arrival, the 19-year-old male victim was found with serious stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the LPD. In the meantime, the force’s Crimes Against Persons unit has taken over the investigation.

The crime scene was analyzed by investigators and crime scene technicians Sunday night, the SPL said, although no arrests had been made by early Monday.

Recent LFD fire calls

16 September 11:09 am // Building fire on Place des Sarcelles in the district of Sainte-Rose. One-storey residential building. Flames were visible on the roof upon arrival of firefighters. Fire code 10-12, meaning a alarm was called in.

20 September 08:17 am // Building fire on Jean-Picard St. in the district of Chomedey. Multi-unit residential structure. Flames apparent in basement to firefighters upon their arrival. Code 10-07, necessitating intervention.

21 September 12:36 pm // Building fire on La Perière St. in district of Saint-François. Residential structure. Flames apparent on the roof. Code 10-09, meaning full intervention required secours engagé à plein, with aggravating circumstances possible.