Fatal bus crash driver ruled not criminally responsible

Former STL bus driver Pierre Ny St-Amand, who was at the wheel of the bus that crashed into a Sainte-Rose daycare in early 2023, killing two children and injuring others, was found not criminally responsible on Tuesday because of mental incapacity, according to a judge.

An aerial view of the bus crash on the morning of Wednesday Feb. 8 2023. (Screenshot courtesy of Nouvelles TVA)

In rendering his decision, Quebec Superior Court judge Eric Downs pointed out that not criminally responsible is neither an acquittal nor a conviction.

He said the court was convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the 53-year-old was suffering from a psychosis on February 8 in 2023.

Among other things, St-Amand was reported by witnesses to have removed his clothing in the moments after the crash, while also speaking incomprehensibly.

St-Amand has been ordered to remain indefinitely detained at the Philippe Pinel Institute, a psychiatric hospital in Montreal for those found not responsible for their acts because of a mental disorder.

The crown prosecution has asked that St-Amand be declared a “high risk accused” to public security.