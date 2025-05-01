City to rename a municipal garage in memory of Marc Desforges

The City of Laval announced earlier this week that the sector three municipal garage on Chomedey Blvd. will be renamed in honor of Marc Desforges, a blue-collar employee who died in the year 2000 while on duty.

A proposal to rename the garage in his memory was put forward by a public works employee – who had been a friend of Desforges – and who circulated a petition. More than 1,270 City of Laval employees supported the proposal.

The decision came as people around the world were marking International Workers’ Memorial Day (National Day of Mourning in Canada) on April 28, honouring the memory of those who have been killed, been injured or gotten sick because of their job.

A day to remember

It’s also a day to remember and stand with municipal workers’ families, who are collateral victims. Laval city council will confirm the decision at its next public meeting on May 6.

“Twenty-five years later, the tragic event which cost this beloved employee his life continues to affect those who witnessed what happened as well as those who intervened,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“Each victim of a work accident or a work-related illness is one to many,” he continued. “Honoring the memory of Marc Desforges by giving his name to the sector three municipal garage is a reminder that we need to be involved together and on a daily basis in the prevention and reduction of risks from work accidents.”

A family tradition

Marc Desforges was a blue-collar worker with the city since the age of 18. At age 27, he lost his life in the sector three garage. He came from a family in which several members had also been municipal employees. His father, Gilles, was a plumber with the city for more than 20 years, while his mother, the late Lucille Bonneau, was well-known for her involvement in the community.

Over the past 50 years, according to the city, a total of eight municipal employees have died while performing their duties. Among the deceased blue-collar workers were truck and equipment operator Maurice Vanier in 1975, electrician Jean Maheu in 1980, labourer Jacques Filiatreault in 1985, firefighter Langis Villeneuve in 2020, as well as police officers François Florent in 1957, Valérie Gignac in 2005, Daniel Tessier in 2007 and Éric Lavoie in 2008.

Corrections made by city

In 2017, commemorative plaques were installed in all the city’s municipal garages in memory of the city’s blue collars who departed suddenly as a result workplace illnesses or injuries. Individual plaques were also installed, with family members, elected officials and workplace colleagues of the deceased present.

In recent years, according to the city, efforts have been undertaken to improve workplace health and safety. For example, certain pieces of equipment have been modified with things like protective grills, while staff have received additional training in workplace safety.

Committed to improving

“On the occasion of this Day of Mourning, the city states again its commitment to pursue efforts towards improving its programs, and issues a reminder of the responsibility of each one of us with regards to personal security as well as that of colleagues,” states the city.

Marked annually in Canada on April 28, the National Day of Mourning is dedicated to remembering those who have lost their lives, suffered injury or illness on the job, or experienced a work-related tragedy. It’s also a day for employers and workers alike to collectively renew their commitment to improving health and safety in the workplace and to prevent further injuries, illnesses and deaths.

In 1991, eight years after the day of remembrance was launched by the Canadian Labour Congress, the Parliament of Canada passed the Workers Mourning Day Act making April 28 an official Day of Mourning.

Marked around the world

The Day of Mourning has since spread to more than 100 countries around the world and is recognized as Workers’ Memorial Day, and as International Workers’ Memorial Day by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

According to the Association of Workers’ Compensation Boards of Canada (AWCBC), in 2023, there were 1,057 workplace fatalities recorded in Canada. Among these deaths were 29 young workers aged 15-24.

Add to these fatalities the 274,022 accepted claims for lost time due to a work-related injury or disease, including 32,861 from workers aged 15-24, and the fact these statistics only include what is reported and accepted by the compensation boards, there is no doubt the total number of workers impacted is even greater.