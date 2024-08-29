Fabre MNA donates 50 school bags to two local schools

Families are having difficulties making ends meet, says Alice Abou-Khalil

For a second year, Fabre Member of the National Assembly Alice Abou-Khalil has donated dozens of school backpacks to children attending two primary education institutions in her riding: École Pierre-Laporte and École Fleur-de-Vie.

In all, Abou-Khalil and her constituency office staff dropped off 25 backpacks last week at each school.

‘As elected officials, we see it as our duty to see that our schools and the community get the support they need’

Left, École Pierre-Laporte school principal Simon Guilbault and Fabre Member of the National Assembly Alice Abou-Khalil are seen here last week with 25 of the 50 backpacks she donated to two Laval-area schools for children to use during the upcoming school year. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“We’ve found that there are many families here that are having difficulties providing school supplies for their children for back-to-school,” she said.

“As elected officials, we see it as our duty to see that our schools and the community get the support they need. This helps get the school year off to a good start for the children and the parents, many of whom often are working two jobs to provide adequately for their families.”