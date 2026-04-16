Despite rising waters, Laval says flooding situation under control

The City of Laval says it is increasing its vigilance as a rise in flow rates and water levels has been observed for several days along the Rivière des Prairies and Rivière des Mille-Îles.

Although the city insists the situation appears to be under control for now, municipal officials say they are installing a dike on Riviera Street – a precautionary project that could take up to five days.

According to the city, water levels and flow rates are expected to continue rising over the next five to seven days.

The city says a Municipal Civil Security Plan has been activated and various operational teams are being coordinated to progressively deploy the necessary preventative measures.

Other Preventative Measures

Equipment, including a pump and a generator, have been installed at the Laval-sur-le-Lac curling center.

As well, a dike is being installed to protect a pumping station. Furthermore, active monitoring of the embankments is being carried out in the Rivière des Mille-Îles and Bellevue sectors of Laval.

Situation Status

The city said in a statement that no intervention from the Fire Department is required at this time, although the situation remains under constant surveillance in Laval.

However, some streets are impassable due to minor flooding, particularly in the Laval-Ouest and Fabreville sectors, including Riviera Street and 41st Street, 8th and 9th Avenues, as well as Riviera Street between 51st and 53rd Avenues, near the Goélands riverbank.

In the meantime, preventive patrols are underway and municipal teams are continuously monitoring the situation.

Being prepared is essential.

While the city acknowledges that it shares the responsibility for ensuring the safety of residents and their property, it says it is crucial that those living in flood zones prepare by following the safety guidelines available at laval.ca/inondations.

Citizens must register for city alerts and update their contact information at laval.fr/abonnement to be notified promptly of important notices.

For any emergency that threatens safety or health, residents are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.