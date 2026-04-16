Sexual exploitation arrest: Laval Police seek alleged pimp’s victims

Investigators with the Laval Police Dept.’s Sex Crimes Division have arrested 53-year-old Sylvain Riopelle on suspicion he might be connected to several cases related to the sexual exploitation of vulnerable persons.

Officers believe the suspect may have had additional victims and are asking for the public’s help.

The Laval Police allege that between 2024 and 2026, Riopelle used deception to target vulnerable individuals who he then sexually exploited while acting as their pimp.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has information that could further the investigation is urged to call the Laval Police information line at 450-662-4636 or 9-1-1.

The file number is LVL-250625-096.