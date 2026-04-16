City undertakes massive upgrading at La Pinière wastewater treatment plant

$334 million allotted by Laval to modernize facility in St-Vincent-de-Paul

The City of Laval is taking a bold step forward with a decision to modernize its wastewater treatment infrastructure with a planned investment of $334 million in the La Pinière plant in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, which serves three-quarters of the city’s population.

The project will involve a major upgrade in the heavy equipment used to treat the solid waste stream at the city’s main wastewater treatment plant in order to adapt the facility to meet strong population growth and increased urban development, while reducing the environmental footprint of its operations.

An aerial view of the La Pinière wastewater treatment plant in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, which serves 75 per cent of the City of Laval’s population. (Photo: Vincent Girard, City of Laval)

Major financial commitment

In keeping with the requirements of the project, the city’s executive committee has recommended the adoption by city council of one of Laval’s largest-ever borrowing by-laws to finance the undertaking.

According to the city, the upgrade of the La Pinière plant (the largest projected infrastructure project in Laval) underscores the crucial necessity for upcoming funding from the federal and provincial governments.

“Discussions are underway to secure the necessary financial support, comparable to that provided to other similar projects in Quebec and across Canada,” the city said in a statement issued last week.

“In Laval, our commitment is to focus on the essentials for the coming years, with particular attention paid to water management infrastructure,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

Will need government support

“Upgrading the La Pinière plant, which serves three-quarters of our population, is a major undertaking in this regard,” he added. “This is also a large-scale infrastructure project that will require government financial support.”

The state of municipal infrastructure, particularly the water and wastewater systems, “necessitates massive and sustained investments to ensure citizen safety, quality service and the economic vitality of our communities,” Boyer continued.

“Current and future programs will need to be strengthened to meet these needs,” he said. “Investing in municipal infrastructure means investing in Quebec’s prosperity, the safety of Laval residents and the ecological transition that we must collectively achieve.”

Meeting growth demands

Located in the semi-rural Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district near the eastern extremity of Laval, the La Pinière wastewater treatment plant plays a central role in the city’s wastewater management scheme. Commissioned in 1998, the city says the facility now needs to be modernized to support the area’s development, given increased pressure on infrastructure due to population growth, as well as the ongoing housing crisis.

Among the project’s main objectives, according to the city, are increasing treatment capacity, recovering 100 per cent of the sludge produced and reducing the environmental footprint. The project also aims to ensure the long-term viability and adaptability of the facilities, in response to the area’s growth, as well as future regulatory requirements for liquid waste treatment, which will be addressed in a separate project, the city says.

With this in mind, several pieces of equipment and systems are slated to be replaced. For example, a sludge drying system will be modernized to improve the reliability of the facilities, as well as public health and operational safety.

‘Design-build’ approach

For the project, the City of Laval chose the “design-build” approach (a project delivery system used in the construction industry), which had already proven successful on other projects, including the new municipal courthouse now under construction next to city hall, and the new Cultural Centre also under construction in the downtown core.

According to a statement issued by the city, “this integrated approach fosters close collaboration between partners from the outset, optimizing efficiency, ensuring greater technical consistency and guaranteeing high-quality execution within budget and on schedule.”

The city says the selection of a design-build contractor will take place in two stages. The first will be a call for qualifications (currently open), aimed at determining the qualifications of a maximum of three candidates. The second stage will be a call for proposals, open to companies deemed qualified. This stage, lasting approximately one year, according to the city, will aim to develop a technical and financial proposal.

Some interesting points

Infrastructure: The La Pinière Wastewater Treatment Plant is recognized as one of the largest in North America, treating more than 254 million liters of wastewater per day, reaching up to 600 million liters during peak periods.

It may also be worth noting that guided tours of the La Pinière plant are occasionally available, sometimes organized by the Centre d’interprétation de l’eau C.I.EAU which delivers presentations on local water resources.