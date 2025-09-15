Contraband worth nearly $49,000 intercepted at Leclerc Detention Facility

Quebec’s Ministry of Public Security reported recently that the vigilance and rapid action of staff at the Leclerc-de-Laval Detention Facility led to the seizure of several prohibited items, including tobacco and narcotics, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $49,000, thus preventing their entry into the facility.

According to the ministry, several measures are being implemented in Quebec detention facilities to counter the smuggling of illicit goods.

The entrance to the Quebec Public Security Ministry’s Leclerc Detention Facility on Montée Saint-François in Laval’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.

“The detection and recovery of prohibited items contributes to achieving the primary objective of ensuring the safety of individuals and premises,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

They say the province’s correctional services division is taking action to combat contraband to maintain and strengthen security in detention facilities.

To this end, significant investments were announced in October 2023.

The Ministry of Public Security says that since then it has implemented self-supporting fences, window screens, body scanners and security arches to combat contraband in its detention facilities.

Last June 3, the ministry also announced a series of technological measures to combat the delivery of contraband by drones and to facilitate searches by correctional services officers across Quebec.

These measures include a new generation of more efficient drone detectors, cell phone detection devices, and mobile X-ray detectors.