$80,000 in fire damages blamed on a broken microwave oven

The owners of a home on Chicoutimi Avenue in Laval’s Duvernay district are $80,000 in the hole after a fire that is believed to have been set off by a malfunctioning microwave oven.

Around 5:15 pm on Sunday September 7, Laval firefighters received a call via 9-1-1 and were on the scene five minutes later.

A paramedic crew from Urgences Santé was dispatched to the scene to deal with at least one smoke inhalation casualty, but Laval Fire Dept. firefighters had things under control in a short time.

Damages to the structure of the house were estimated at $60,000, with an additional $20,000 damages to interior furnishings. Fire investigators were able to pinpoint the origin of the blaze as being in the kitchen.

Former Laval-Ouest gas station turned restaurant burns up

A former roadside gas station on Arthur Sauvé Blvd. in Laval-Ouest was reduced to rubble on August 26 in a fire that the LFD has turned over to the police for an arson investigation.

The Moyasu Sushi Fusion restaurant at 949 Arthur Sauvé was torched overnight from August 25-26. It took LFD personnel just 30 minutes to get it under control, but by then the damage was done.

The LFD had been to the same address for a report of a fire the day before.

Vehicles torched at 440 Ford car dealership

Arsonists are believed to have been responsible for vehicle fires that broke out in the parking lot at the 440 Ford car dealership on Chomedey Blvd. overnight on September 8,

Around 2 am, a call was received by Laval Police from a witness that several parked cars were aflame, bringing Laval Fire Dept. personnel rapidly to the scene.

After LFD fire investigators quickly found evidence of accelerants being used to start the blaze, they transferred the dossier to the police for a criminal investigation, including forensic examination for fingerprint and DNA evidence.

According to news reports, the car dealership had also been the target of an arson attack in April 2024. No arrests were reported as of earlier this week in conjunction with either incident.

Water main break on residential street in Laval nearly swallows car

A water main break on Rue Adrien in Laval’s St-François sector caused the ground under a parked car to collapse, almost submerging the vehicle.

City of Laval crews were repairing the road, closing a 150-metre stretch of the street.

“Our teams were informed of a leak accompanied by subsidence of the roadway on Adrien Street in St-François,” the city said in a statement.

“They immediately intervened to secure the area by installing a safety perimeter and began assessing the necessary corrective work, including the condition of gas lines and other underground infrastructure.

“Following this assessment, a team was mobilized today to carry out the required repairs and restore traffic,” added the statement.

“The water main has been repaired, and work continues to fully restore the area. Residents’ water supply was not interrupted during the work.”

As a precaution, the city issued a boil water advisory for residents. Crews were still investigating the cause of the leak.