City pledges to leave no one out during housing shortage

Although the annual July 1 moving day has passed, the City of Laval is pledging to continue working with partner organizations to provide support to individuals and families facing difficulties finding a place to live because of housing shortages and untenably high apartment rents.

People living in Laval who are currently searching for a place to live and need help doing so are being encouraged by the city to call the municipal housing help hotline (SARL) at 450 505-6025 or by e-mail: sarl@omhlaval.ca.

This is the fifth year the City of Laval has been supporting the operation of the SARL office, which is under the umbrella of the Office municipal d’habitation de Laval (OMHL), with a subsidy of more than $195,000.

“The summer holiday season, and especially all the moving taking place on July 1, represents every year a moment of precarity for some Laval residents,” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“In conjunction with our partners, we are reactivating a challenged intervention system to accompany the tenants who are in a vulnerable situation. Housing is a responsibility shared between the various levels of government, and our administration is facing up to its responsibilities and its capacities.”

In as much as the summer season is especially critical, the needs for assistance for finding a place to live actually stretch out over the whole year. The city says tenants should realize that they can count on the support of the SARL at all times.

The SARL office is also closely connected with the city’s emergency social services division, which is mandated to intervene on Laval’s territory during crisis situations deemed compromising to the security of individuals and families.

The division is available to provide support for those finding themselves without shelter, by ensuring their well-being and the safety of their belongings. For example, they are mandated to provide shipping containers for family’s belongings. Temporary shelter can also be provided in nearby motels or hotels.

City of Laval says it’s prepared for summer’s heat waves

The city says it was prepared for a heat wave that settled over the Laval region during the recent Fête nationale du Québec holiday, and will be prepared for any heat waves to come.

The city says it is monitoring the weather regularly for heat warnings. As summer is far from over, here are some of the recommendations the city is making in case there are heat waves in the coming weeks and months.

Watch out for vulnerable people in your surroundings and household. Stay in touch with friends and neighbours for the sake of their well-being during periods of extreme heat. Stay hydrated: Don’t wait to be thirsty; drink water before. Focus on activities requiring less energy and spend more time in the shade. Keep a wet cloth on hand to cool your face and other body parts, shower frequently, go swimming or to the water park. Monitor for these key signs of dehydration: extreme thirst, dry mouth and lips, dark urine, rapid pulse and breathing. Call Info-Santé at 811, your doctor or pharmacist if in doubt. In an emergency, call 911. Pay special attention to young children and senior citizens. Particularly children taking medication. Follow any instructions given by doctors or pharmacists for dealing with heat. To protect from the sun, wear light clothing and a hat.



AG’s report to be tabled at July 8 meeting of council

The City of Laval’s auditor general, who examines the city’s consolidated financial statements, will be releasing her latest report during the monthly public city council meeting on Tuesday July 8.

The report, the second to be issued by auditor general France Lessard since beginning her mandate, will contain an audit of the city’s financial statements, an audit of the overall performance of city departments, and a followup report on whether the city followed recommendations made in previous auditor general’s reports.