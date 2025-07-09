Quebec’s 2035 gas vehicle ban, under fire

MATTHEW DALDALIAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

matt.newsfirst@gmail.com

A day after Quebec’s environment minister slightly relaxed the province’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standard, a prominent think tank says the government isn’t going far enough — and should scrap the 2035 ban on gas-powered vehicles entirely.

The Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) responded forcefully this week to Minister Benoît Charette’s decision to add some hybrid models to the list of vehicles that count toward emissions reduction targets.

Under Quebec’s ZEV mandate, adopted in 2016, automakers must meet escalating quotas for low and zero-emission vehicle sales or face fines. The goal is to reach 100 per cent by 2035, effectively ending the sale of new gas-only cars.

Not meeting target

But MEI policy analyst Gabriel Giguère says the province’s incremental changes are merely a stopgap—and an implicit admission the targets are unachievable. “There’s a lack of appetite of the consumer for EVs,” said Giguère. While sales were up in 2024, numbers dropped significantly in 2025 when provincial subsidies were paused. “People don’t want that much EVs right now.” Giguère believes Quebec’s 2026 sales target— 32.5% of all new cars—already looks out of reach. According to internal government figures cited by Giguère, even the 2030 target of 85% is unlikely to be met. “The government knows it won’t be able to meet its targets,” he said.

Luxury

Giguère argues that Quebec’s ZEV policy has run up against not only economic headwinds but also logistical ones. The cost gap between electric and gas-powered vehicles remains significant, particularly in the popular SUV category. While some of that price difference may be recovered through fuel savings over several years, he noted that not every Quebecer can afford that kind of long-term investment. “Not everybody has that luxury,” he said. In addition, Giguère warned that Quebec’s energy supply is already under strain. “HydroQuébec is not swimming in large surpluses right now. Quite the contrary,” he said. The growing demand from EVs, combined with efforts to electrify commercial and residential infrastructure, could outpace supply and limit future economic development.

Consumer demand

The MEI has previously argued that policies like the ZEV mandate represent an attempt to “impose” technological change from the top down—rather than letting innovation and consumer demand guide the transition.

“If the adoption of electric vehicles is to be sustainable, it has to be based on innovation, not obligation,” Giguère said. “Let the Quebec people decide for themselves what is best for their families.” Polls suggest the MEI’s position may have public support. A survey conducted by MEI last September found that 68% of Quebecers believe banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is “unrealistic.”

Despite the growing skepticism, the mandate remains intact. Asked if he supports any policy alternatives, Giguère emphasized individual choice. “If [a consumer] needs to buy an electric car, there’s no problem. If it’s a conventional car, there’s also no problem,” he said.

“Right now, it’s not the trend. And so the government wants to establish policy that obliges people to buy it. I don’t think it’s the right policy.” The MEI, which describes itself as an independent, pro-market think tank, continues to call on Quebec and Ottawa to abandon fixed EV quotas.