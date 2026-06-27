CCILaval launches ‘Laval Net Zero 2040’ campaign for a lower-carbon economy

‘Hat’s off to the chamber of commerce for taking the lead,’ says executive-committee VP Khalil

The Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCILaval) last week unveiled Laval Net Zero 2040, an ambitious initiative to encourage Laval businesses to take part in a concrete, measurable and profitable transition to a lower-carbon, more circular and more resilient economy.

Unveiled at the Laval Evolution Summit 2026, the initiative builds on efforts undertaken for several years by the CCILaval and its sustainable development team to support businesses in improving their practices, operations and environmental performance.

Members of the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as elected officials from the City of Laval and the Quebec government, are seen here following the unfurling of a banner to mark the official start of the CCIL’s Laval Net Zero 2024 campaign to create a lower-carbon and more resilient local economy. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Turning words into actions

Laval Net Zero 2040’s ultimate goal is to support 50 Laval businesses over a 24-month period, from 2026 to 2027, in identifying, planning and implementing measurable environmental projects.

According to the CCIL, the initiative will generate 60 to 75 concrete projects, for an estimated total of 1,800 to 2,000 hours of support for participating businesses.

“With Laval Net Zero 2040, we want to demonstrate that the sustainable transition is not an abstract or theoretical exercise,” Caroline De Guire, CEO of the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said during an official launch at the Grand Times Hotel Laval Centropolis.

“It is a lever for competitiveness, productivity and resilience for businesses,” she added. “Our role, as the Chamber of Commerce, is to make this transition accessible, structured and visible for Laval businesses.”

Making less of an impact

Laval Net Zero 2040 represents an investment of approximately $850,000 (including $120,000 from the City of Laval). Financial contributions are also being made by the Government of Quebec, Desjardins, Filgo, Matrec), Montoni and Hydro-Québec, with additional support from numerous private and implementation partners.

Laval city councillor for Sainte-Dorothée Ray Khalil, who is vice-president of the city’s executive-committee, along with Laval-des-Rapides MNA Céline Haytayan, were among the guests for the campaign launch.

“Most businesses right now realize something like this is a must,” Khalil said in an interview with The Laval News. “We all want to make less of negative environmental impact and more of a positive impact. So my hat’s off to the chamber of commerce for taking the lead after listening to their members and putting into place this project.”

“My hat’s off to the chamber of commerce for taking the lead after listening to their members and putting into place this project,” said Laval executive-committee vice-president Ray Khalil. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Laval Net Zero 2040 is based on a four-step approach: diagnosis, selection of a concrete objective, project implementation and measurement of results. Participating businesses will be able to work on areas such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, electrification, eco-design, decarbonization, greenhouse gas management and resource optimization.

Moving from intention to action

The projects will be supported by the CCILaval team, in collaboration with local experts and specialized partners, to help businesses move from intention to action. The objective is to achieve measurable gains, both environmental and economic, particularly in terms of cost reduction, GHG emission reduction, operational efficiency and better resource use.

“Since 2008, the chamber and its board of directors have championed a sustainable and ambitious vision of the circular economy in Laval. This vision has been structured over the years, with the Symbiose Laval initiative, the Zero Waste 2040 Vision, and concrete support for businesses,” said Daniel L’Écuyer, chairman of the board of directors of the CCIL. “With Laval Net Zero 2040, we are now shifting into a new gear: that of a broader, visible and measurable mobilization of businesses.”

Beyond technical support, Laval Net Zero 2040 will also take the form of a vast campaign of recognition and regional mobilization, inspired by the spirit of the major ISO 9001 campaigns that enabled many companies to proudly display their commitments and certifications in industrial districts.

Participating Laval companies will be able to make their efforts visible through signage on their building facades, a presence in the media, on digital platforms and partner networks, as well as an annual recognition event.

‘A large collective movement’

The joint undertaking also aims to highlight efforts already made, inspire other businesses and mobilize not only management, but also employees, suppliers, customers and business partners, says CCILaval. “Deployed prominently throughout the region, it will contribute to creating a large collective movement from which the entire Laval community can benefit,” they say.

“In businesses, the desire to act is often present, but taking action requires time, tools and tailored support,” said Jean-Sébastien Trudel, director of sustainable development at CCILaval. “Our role is to help leaders identify the right levers, prioritize the most promising projects and concretely measure the results. Laval Net Zero 2040 precisely bridges this gap between ambition and implementation.”