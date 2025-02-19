‘Bring on the tariffs,’ says CEO of Laval-based Chemtec

Jason Bérubé unfazed by U.S. threats, while welcoming $6.2 million in productivity loans

Although fallout from Donald Trump’s proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imported Canadian goods has yet to make a full impact here, as far as one Laval business owner is concerned, the U.S. president’s threat is a challenge to be accepted.

“Bring on the tariffs,” said Jason Bérubé, CEO of Chemtec Epoxy Coatings, a Laval-based manufacturer and distributor of industrial floor coatings.

Chemtec innovation manager Hamid Benadir leads Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis on a tour of the company’s facilities in Laval’s industrial park on February 7. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The company’s products are used all over North America to extend the life of parking structures, stadiums, garages, basements and many other facilities.

Bérubé, who founded the company more than a decade ago, made the wise decision long before Trump’s announcement to acquire a coatings company in the U.S. That investment has become part of his formula to help shield Chemtec from the tariffs’ impact.

Robotic production

He was speaking during a press conference held jointly by federal and provincial officials to announce $6.2 million in government loans to improve productivity at Chemtec through the implementation of robotic technology.

According to a joint Canada/Quebec news release, Chemtec is acquiring cutting-edge equipment to automate part of its production. The aim of the $7.7 million project is to increase production and foster the growth and development of new Chemtec products.

Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete are seen here with Chemtec CEO Jason Bérubé (far left), along with City of Laval and economic development agency officials and Chemtec employees on February 7 during the announcement. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“Since 2013, Chemtec Epoxy Coatings has been committed to providing products of exceptional quality, following the strictest standards, to accompany their clients in a highly competitive market,” said Bérubé.

In 2019, according to the CEO, Chemtec took a major step with the opening of its first plant in Laval, where thanks to the sustained efforts of their internal research and development laboratory, they are now manufacturing most of the products they market.

Meeting client needs

“Our new cutting-edge laboratory, equipped with the most advanced technology in the sector, will play a key role in formulating innovative products with stronger internal integration, responding to the most demanding needs of our clients,” Bérubé said.

Answering questions from The Laval News, he said the company’s decision to shift some of its focus to the U.S. will probably help Chemtec absorb whatever impact comes from Trump’s tariffs – even if they are as high as 25 per cent.

“Right now, we are selling directly to contractors there, instead of selling only to distributors,” he said, while adding that in the meantime Chemtec is hoping to expand into the European market.” Overall, Bérubé said Trump’s tariff threats had given Chemtec food for thought, but that he wasn’t losing sleep over them.

Loans from Canada and Quebec

Chemtec employs around 30 people. Quebec’s support consists of a loan of $3,080,000 granted under the ESSOR program administered by Investissement Québec as the government’s representative, as well as a loan of $2,200,000 from Investissement Québec’s capital funds.

For its part, Ottawa is assisting Chemtec with a loan of $950,000 under Economic Development Canada’s (CED) Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. The loans are part of an overall initiative to assist Chemtec to upgrade to Industry 4.0 standards (rapid technological advancement in the 21st century).

“Excellent news for our region’s economy,” said Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“This new equipment will make it possible to increase the business’s productivity considerably and make it more competitive,” said Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, who is Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister responsible for CED Quebec region. “This is excellent news for our region’s economy,” she added.

Resilience on another level

Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, who isMinister for the Economy in the Legault cabinet, said Quebec’s decision to support Chemtec was based on its belief that “when you invest in automation, optimization and robotization, you bring your ability to be resilient to another level.

“You’re less dependent on a labour force,” he added. “You are equally strengthening your ability to keep costs low. The best vaccination against tariffs is to have low costs and optimal productivity. And this is exactly what he is doing.”

Skeete went on to say there was an industrial productivity issue in Quebec long before the tariffs issue materialized. “Productivity is what’s going to get us through this,” he said. “We don’t have any control over what happens in the U.S. But we do control how much we invest in our businesses here.”