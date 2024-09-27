Work starts on Laval’s public library headquarters in downtown core

Officials from the City of Laval and the provincial government gathered last Monday morning at a green space in Laval’s downtown Montmorency district for a ground-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of the city’s new central public library building.

Aiming for LEED Gold

The architecture of the multi-storey building will be defined primarily by sustainability, according to the city. As such, Laval is aiming to achieve LEED Gold certification.

Architect’s rendering of what Laval’s new public library headquarters and cultural centre will look like when finished.

This will be based primarily on the environmental sustainability of the building’s outer envelope, as well as the building’s cutting-edge systems for managing rainwater and its successful integration of sustainable energy sources.

The building’s interior spaces have been designed to offer maximum comfort, according to the plans, allowing in a large amount of natural light from the exterior, while also creating interesting views of the outside from the interior.

A major cultural hub

Located on de l’Avenir Blvd. near the heart of the public transit hub in Laval’s downtown core and the Montmorency Metro station, as well as the campuses of several learning institutions, the municipal library headquarters building is projected to become a major gathering place for important cultural events and activities.

Construction work is set to begin in October, with completion scheduled by early 2027, although the official opening date has yet to be determined.

“This new cultural infrastructure marks a turning point in the development of Laval, transforming out centre-city into a true crossroads for creativity and gatherings for everyone,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

‘A turning point’

“It is a source of pride to be able to support a project that will not only highlight the creativity of our artists, but that will also help to energize the well-being of our community,” he added.

The Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications is providing $44 million in funding for the project, while the Ministry of the Environment, Climate Change, Parks and Wildlife is furnishing an additional $6 million.

“Today, we are unveiling more than a library and an arts centre,” said Sainte-Rose CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete, who is the Minister Responsible for Laval in the Legault cabinet. “We are presenting an unmistakable and inspiring meeting place for gatherings for our community.

‘Major asset,’ says Skeete

“Thanks to the support of our government, the cultural diversity of Laval will be illuminated in an environment that’s modern and unifying,” said Skeete. “It’s sure to be a major asset for the region, which will strengthen our economic and touristic vitality.”

“Our government stands firmly committed towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for Quebec,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Benoit Charette. “I salute the architectural proposal presented by the City of Laval, which is a fine example of a project leaning towards energetic efficiency and sustainability.

“By integrating green technologies, we are taking an important step towards attaining our climactic objectives, while also creating greener and more resilient living spaces for future generations,” he said.

Laval obtains VÉLOSYMPATHIQUE silver level certification

The City of Laval’s initiatives to make cycling an essential transportation option have been recognized and rewarded by Vélo Québec’s VÉLOSYMPATHIQUE movement, which has just awarded it silver certification. This is an additional step up from the previous certification, underlining the City’s ongoing commitment to active mobility.

“After obtaining a bronze level certification in 2019, this new silver level certification highlights the efforts made in recent years and marks another step towards an environment conducive to active transportation, including cycling. The City of Laval aims for efficient, active and sustainable mobility, and cycling plays a key role in this direction,” said Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

A varied and constantly evolving offer

In line with the Master Plan for the Bicycle Network, the Laval network is becoming more accessible, user-friendly and better connected between neighbourhoods every year. About 10 to 15 km of new cycle links are deployed annually, bringing the total network to more than 325 km on the entire island.

The fast-growing BIXI bike-sharing network has been a growing success with Laval residents since it went live in 2019. In addition, theRoute verte cycling network, which covers more than 37 km on the territory, enhances the offer of bike lanes.

Not to mention the wide range of learning and discovery activities to learn and discover cycling, such as the two cycling education parks inaugurated in 2023 and the new Circuits actives de Sainte-Rose, which illustrate Laval’s commitment to innovating in active transportation and making it accessible to all.

Better sharing of the streets

The City has also distinguished itself in recent years with the deployment of several actions aimed at better street sharing and an increased sense of safety for all road users.

These actions include the implementation of traffic calming measures, increased safety at intersections, the implementation of new actions to promote active mobility and the reduction of speed limits.

The slogan. “Tout doux dans nos rues”, accompanied by citizen mobilization actions associated with this campaign (posters, compost bags, etc.), also helped to raise awareness of these efforts.