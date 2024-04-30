Two face charges in Laval for alleged pimping, human trafficking

Two men aged 25 and 34 respectively were arraigned at the Palais de Justice de Laval on Tuesday after the Sûreté du Québec filed charges against them of sex pimping, human trafficking and assault relating to incidents alleged to have taken place in 2020 and 2021.

The provincial police force said Francis Boivin and Serge Levesque remained in custody after the SQ’s Escouade intégrée de lutte contre le proxénétisme (EILP) made the arrests.

According to reports, Boivin faces human trafficking, pimping, assault with a weapon, and other charges, and Levesque faces pimping, material benefit from sexual services and assault charges.

The SQ said the charges relate to events which are alleged to have taken place between April 2020 and December 2021 in Montreal and an unspecified area in Ontario.

The SQ is asking anyone with information about the two men or other related crimes to call 1-800-659-4264.