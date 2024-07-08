Laval police seek victims of suspect’s alleged sex crimes

Following the arrest last week of a 21-year-old man on suspicion he committed sex crimes involving teenage girls, the Laval Police are asking anyone who may have come into contact with him to provide information as part of an investigation.

The LPD arrested 21-year-old Laurent Bélanger.

He has a court date in Laval on Aug. 26.

He is charged with luring a child, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

The LPD alleges Bélanger approached teenage girls on social media in order to try and form relationships with them.

The Sûreté du Québec is also involved in the investigation.

According to the allegations, he set up meetings with the victims, during which he interacted sexually with them.

The LPD maintains that Bélanger developed relationships with victims in several cities across the province.

The LPD is inviting anyone with information to contact them on the special Info Line at 450-662-4636 or 9-1-1.