Environment Canada warns of heavy rainfall over the next two days

The federal weather office issued a special advisory Tuesday, warning that significant rainfall is possible in Laval and Montreal Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Beryl degrades into a tropical storm, although with lots of precipitation left.

“The remnants of tropical storm Beryl will affect Southern Quebec beginning late in the day on Wednesday,” Environment Canada said in a statement issued before noon Tuesday and which remains in effect until after 3 am Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts between 30 and 60 millimetres are expected as well as moderate winds, said the weather service.

The agency warns that heavy rain can cause flash flooding and ponding on roads.

As well, rush hour traffic could be significantly impacted in urban areas, they said.