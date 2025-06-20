SQ leads province-wide crackdown on sexual and violent offenders

The Sûreté du Québec worked closely with the Laval Police and other law enforcers across the province during the first two weeks of June to target nearly 70 individuals who have been identified as at-risk violent offenders, as well as some who committed sexual assault infractions.

According to the provincial police force, the surveillance and verification operation focused on two categories of offenders: those with previous run-ins with the law who had court-imposed conditions to follow, and those who are registered on the national list of sexual offenders.

Among other things, those whose names appear in the sexual offenders’ registry are legally obliged to furnish a DNA sample, and to notify the police of any change in their personal address.

This was the second year the Laval Police took part in the operation.

In Laval, the police deployed several squads of officers to conduct surveillance on six offenders residing in Laval over a period of 10 days.

As a result of the surveillance and verifications, three individuals were arrested after it was determined they weren’t following the conditions imposed on them.

Anyone with information regarding a registered offender they believe may not be following legal contitions is urged to contact the Laval Police’s confidential Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636), or call 9-1-1.