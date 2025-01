An Italian restaurant located on the street level at Laval’s Place Bell was the target of gunshots overnight late last week – although there were no reported injuries.

According to the Laval Police, a 9-1-1 call was received last Thursday morning to report bullet holes found on the front window of Gatto Matto on Claude-Gagné St.

The restaurant was closed at the time, there were no staff present, nor were there any witnesses to the shooting.

The LPD said they have launched an investigation.