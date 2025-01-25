Montreal firefighter from Laval facing voyeurism charges

Montreal firefighter Alexandre Bleau, who is a Laval resident, faces voyeurism charges related to videos allegedly recorded at the triplex he co-owns. (Photo: Courtesy Laval Police Dept.)

A Montreal West Island firefighter who is a resident of Laval is facing multiple charges of sexual voyeurism after a female tenant in a triplex he owns complained that he set up a hidden camera and recorded videos of her and a friend without their consent or knowledge.

Alexandre Bleau, age 38, was arrested at his workplace at the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal’s Station 57 in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough on Thursday last week and was arraigned in court later that same day.

The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, alleges that a camera was installed in her bathroom after Bleau and an unidentified co-owner of the triplex had told her an inspection of the unit had to be done.

According to the Laval Police, an investigation into the origin of the video images started in December 2024, although the allegations were made a year earlier.